Bulgaria intercepts $70 million in drugs at Black Sea Port

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgaria seized $70 million worth of drugs at the Black Sea port of Burgas, according to local media reports on Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

More than 430 kilograms (948 pounds) of heroin was found in a trailer that arrived by a ferry at the port from Georgia’s port of Batumi, District Prosecutor Georgi Chinev was quoted as saying by the state-run BTA news agency.Saying this is the largest quantity of narcotics seized in the region since statistics have been kept, the prosecutor added that the smuggling attempt was carried out via the Caucasus route, one of the main routes for trafficking to Western Europe.

News.Az