News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Black Sea
Tag:
Black Sea
Turkish ship runs aground in Kerch Strait, crew safe
06 Jan 2026-11:05
Russia strikes Ukrainian Black Sea ports, damages ship
30 Dec 2025-16:45
Russian strikes on Odesa Port cause Black Sea oil spill
24 Dec 2025-13:49
Ukraine drones hit Russia’s largest Black Sea oil terminal
22 Dec 2025-17:51
Türkiye shoots down uncontrolled drone over Black Sea
16 Dec 2025-09:25
Istanbul conference highlights growing maritime energy risks
04 Dec 2025-01:00
Putin: 'We are ready if Europe wants war'
02 Dec 2025-20:27
Türkiye readies new drillship for Black Sea operations
01 Dec 2025-16:23
Ukraine strikes Black Sea tankers, escalating clash with Russia
-VIDEO
30 Nov 2025-11:17
Explosions hit sanctioned tankers off Türkiye, rescue efforts underway
28 Nov 2025-22:31
Latest News
Iraq in talks with Chevron over West Qurna 2 oilfield, says Oil minister
Iran intensifies threats against protesters as demonstrations persist
Oscar-eligible films list revealed for 98th Academy Awards
Russia prolongs anti-sanctions measures through 2026
Flu cases rise in US as Trump downplays vaccine
Vigils held across Venezuela for political prisoners' release
Wildfires force thousands to flee southern Argentina’s Patagonia
Iran vows to strengthen economic ties with Lebanon, says FM
Jersey to return over $9.5m Abacha loot to Nigeria
Baku, Kyiv discuss joint efforts for Ukraine’s restoration
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31