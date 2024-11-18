Burglars raid Windsor Castle estate while Prince and Princess of Wales sleep at home nearby

Masked raiders struck on the Windsor Castle estate as the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children slept in their home nearby.

Two men scaled a 6ft fence at night to steal farm vehicles, News.Az reports, citing The Sun. A source said: “They must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while.”The fleeing thieves used a stolen truck to smash their way through a security gate at the royal estate.Two masked men drove off in a pick-up and on a quad bike that were stored in a barn.King Charles and Queen Camilla were not in residence.But the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 42, were believed to be at Adelaide Cottage with George, 11, Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Louis.It is five minutes away and the family are regularly seen using the wrecked gate — the nearest exit to their home.News of the break-in comes after The Sun on Sunday revealed armed police were removed from Windsor Castle’s two main public entrances, though gun cops are still thought to patrol the grounds.The raiders struck at Shaw Farm, a working farm inside the castle’s security zone.A source said: “They would have to have known the vehicles were stored there before they broke in and known when was the best time to get and escape without being caught.“So they must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while.“There are alarms at Windsor Castle but the first time anyone knew there was a break-in was when they crashed through the security barrier at Shaw Farm Gate exit.“The barrier has needed to be replaced as it was so badly damaged.“It was a Sunday night on a school week so the young princes and princess would have been tucked in bed at Adelaide Cottage, just around the corner but still in the grounds.”William and Kate moved to the Cottage in the summer of 2022.

News.Az