Ukraine carries out strikes oil infrastructure, tanker in western Russia - VIDEO

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Ukraine’s military reportedly struck oil infrastructure in several Russian and Russian-held territories overnight on May 30.

Photos and videos shared on social media by local residents appear to show a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Taganrog in Rostov Oblast, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yuri Slusar said on Telegram that a fuel tank, an oil tanker, and an administrative building in the port of Taganrog caught fire following a Ukrainian drone strike. Slusar also claimed that two people were injured in the city during the attack.

Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova stated that drones hit loading infrastructure at the pier, adding that the resulting fires were quickly extinguished.

Separately, explosions were reported in the city of Feodosia in occupied Crimea around 3:20 a.m. local time, according to a Crimean Telegram channel, with residents reporting a burning oil depot in the area.

Taganrog is a major Russian port city on the Sea of Azov in Rostov Oblast, located just over 40 kilometers from the border with Donetsk Oblast. The city has been repeatedly targeted in Ukrainian drone attacks, with the most recent reported explosions occurring overnight on May 27.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported strikes. No information was immediately available as to the extent of the damage caused.

News.Az