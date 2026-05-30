At leat 18 killed as truck carrying returnees overturns in Afghanistan

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At least 18 people lost their lives and 30 others sustained injuries when a truck carrying recently returned Afghan refugees overturned in eastern Afghanistan's Laghman province early Saturday, the provincial police office said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The deadly accident took place in Surkhakan region, Qarghayi district, along the highway linking the capital Kabul to eastern provinces, when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and overturn, according to the statement.

The statement confirmed that 18 people, including 10 children and five women, were killed on the spot, while 30 others sustained injuries. All the injured were transferred to nearby hospitals, with several reported to be in critical condition.

Preliminary findings suggest reckless driving was the primary cause of the crash, although investigations are ongoing, the statement added.

Road accidents remain one of the leading causes of death in Afghanistan due to reckless driving, overcrowded vehicles, poorly maintained highways, and inadequate traffic infrastructure across the war-ravaged country.

News.Az