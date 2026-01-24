Bushfire in Australia's Victoria reaches emergency level

The blaze, known as the Carlisle River fire in the Gellibrand area, is spreading southward from the junction of Carlisle River Road and Walls-Skinner Track, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Emergency services have urged local residents to take shelter immediately while firefighters continue efforts to contain and control the bushfire under challenging conditions.

The emergency warning has been issued for Beech Forest, Carlisle River, Charleys Creek, Dinmont, Ferguson, Gellibrand, Irrewillipe, Pile Siding, Weeaproinah, Wimba and Wyelangta.

"This fire is threatening homes and lives," Vic Emergency said in a warning.

"It is too late to leave the area safely so you must take shelter now.

"The safest option is to take shelter indoors immediately. It is too late to leave."



Authorities urged residents to stay up-to-date with the latest information and follow the directions of emergency services as the weather keeps things unpredictable.



"The wind change is moving through at the moment and that will push this fire towards Barongarook," chief fire officer Chris Hardman said.



"This fire is likely to continue to move through the night."



Aircraft and emergency response crews will be operating in the area tonight.



There's also been an emergency warning issued this afternoon for residents in multiple communities to leave immediately.



This includes Barongarook, Barongarook West, Carlisle River, Gellibrand, Irrewillipe, Irrewillipe East, Kawarren and Lovat.



A total fire ban is in place today for East Gippsland, West and South Gippsland, North East, Central, North Central, Northern Country, South West, Wimmera and Mallee.

