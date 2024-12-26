News.az
Tag:
Bushfire
Bushfire rages near Tokyo, evacuations ordered
10 Jan 2026-12:53
Evacuations ordered as bushfires rage in Victoria, Australia
10 Jan 2026-10:42
Australia bushfires: Three missing, including child, in Victoria town
09 Jan 2026-10:55
Emergency warnings as bushfires rage across Victoria, Australia
07 Jan 2026-10:04
Bushfires rage near Australia's Perth, cutting power to thousands
25 Dec 2025-12:34
Australia issues alert as Perth bushfire spreads
11 Dec 2025-09:47
Bushfires destroy homes near Sydney; residents urged to flee -
VIDEO
06 Dec 2025-06:40
Australia’s Tasmania region on alert as uncontrolled bushfire rages
20 Oct 2025-11:53
Israel manages to bring the fire near Jerusalem under control
01 May 2025-20:29
Australia orders urgent evacuation as massive bushfire rages in national park
26 Dec 2024-13:59
Latest News
Wildfires force thousands to flee southern Argentina’s Patagonia
Iran vows to strengthen economic ties with Lebanon, says FM
Jersey to return over $9.5m Abacha loot to Nigeria
Baku, Kyiv discuss joint efforts for Ukraine’s restoration
Israel-Syria deal could expand Abraham Accords, U.S. envoy tells 'Post'
Greenland’s parties dismiss Trump’s US takeover threat
Musk's Grok criticized for generating sexualized images
Berlin power outage highlights flaws in German infrastructure
Japan on alert as heavy snowfall looms
Trump calls for 10% cap on credit card interest rates
