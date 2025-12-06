Bushfires destroy homes near Sydney; residents urged to flee - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bushfires have ravaged homes in Koolewong, located on the Central Coast just north of Sydney, as a fierce blaze continues to burn out of control.

Local authorities have urged residents in the area to evacuate immediately, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

A second fire, on the Mid North Coast, is also feared to have destroyed at least one home, as the state endures its hottest day in years, with temperatures reaching 40°C.

Images from Koolewong show flames engulfing steep bushland behind the train tracks on Saturday afternoon.

“Six homes are currently on fire on the Central Coast, and our thoughts are with those families affected,” said Jared Wright, a local councillor. “During these challenging times, the Central Coast community always comes together to support one another, and I am confident that will happen in the coming days and weeks.”

A spokesman from the Rural Fire Service said homes were believed to have been lost in the fire, which is at emergency-level, though they have been unable to confirm the reports.

🚨🇦🇺FIRES AUSTRALIA



There are 200+ fire warnings currently active across Australia as multiple blazes in NSW burn out of control



Homes have reportedly been lost in Bulahdelah and Koolewong as fire fighting efforts continue



Homes have reportedly been lost in Bulahdelah and Koolewong as fire fighting efforts continue

Footage of the Koolewong fire via NSW Incident Alerts

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) issued an emergency warning for the fire just after 2pm.

The blaze at Nimbin Road is quickly moving south behind Glenrock Parade towards Lara Street and properties may be impacted.

“Embers will be blown long distances ahead of the main fire front starting spot fires, these may impact your home earlier than the main fire front,” the RFS warned.

Residents were urged to flee if the path towards Woy Woy was clear.

“Do not wait. Roads may become blocked or access may change, smoke may reduce visibility,” the Fires Near Me app, run by the RFS, warned.

Those who cannot leave are urged to take shelter from the heat of the fire.

“Act now to protect yourself and your family. Conditions may get worse quickly. Leaving at the last minute is deadly,” the advice reads.

It’s not yet clear how many homes or structures have been impacted.

There are reports at least one home, near the Mid North Coast town of Bulahdelah, has also been claimed by a bushfire.

The Bulahdelah fire has burnt through more than 2600 hectares and is not yet under control. Trains have stopped running between Gosford and Hornsby on the Central Coast and Newcastle Line as firefighters battle the Koolewong blaze. A limited number of buses are replacing trains, the Transport Management Centre said on Saturday afternoon, but they cannot access Koolewong, Tascott and Point Clare train stations due to local road closures.

News.Az