“Buta Airways” to resume flights from Baku to Ufa and back in July

Low-cost airline “Buta Airways” will resume flights from Baku to Ufa and back in July, News.az reports.

Thus, starting from 3 July, the airline will launch flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Ufa. The flights from Baku to Ufa will be performed twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.

Also, “Buta Airways” will start to operate flights to Astrakhan (on Thursdays and Sundays), Mineralnye Vody (on Tuesdays and Sundays), Kazan (on Wednesdays and Saturdays).

News.Az