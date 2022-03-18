Buta Airways to start operating flights from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

From April 5, low-cost airline Buta Airways will start operating regular flights en route Baku-Aktau-Baku, the air carrier told News.Az.

Flights will be operated three times a week - on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Tickets for these flights are available on the official website of Buta Airways (“Budget”, “Standard” and “Super” fares), as well as at the official agencies of the Airline (only at the “Super” fare).

The cost of tickets starts from 29 euros.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport both for departures and arrivals.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Azerbaijani citizens planning to travel to Kazakhstan should have the right to enter the territory of Kazakhstan. The entry requirements for Kazakhstan during the COVID-19 pandemic are available on the Airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/kazakhstan

The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take COVID-19 test is published on the Airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/clinics.

When departing from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, passengers should be tested for COVID-19. It is recommended to have a QR code embedded on the certificate confirming its authenticity. This will help to speed up the formalities at the airport. Passengers travelling on this route should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 72 hours prior to flight departure.

News.Az