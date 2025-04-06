Canada’s Parliament remains on lockdown as authorities handle a barricaded suspect, urging the public to take cover VIDEO

Photo: Canada’s parliament was put on lockdown Saturday afternoon. Kyle Mazza
A lockdown at Canada’s Parliament stretched into Saturday night after a man barricaded himself inside, prompting authorities to urge the public to take cover.
Ottawa Police and Parliamentary Protective Services responded to Parliament Hill’s East Block on Wellington Street – where senators and their staff operate – just before 3 p.m. and later evacuated the area, Ottawa Police said, News.Az informs via New York Post.
The Parliamentary Protective Services issued an alert at 2:45 p.m. urging people inside to “seek shelter in the nearest room, close and lock all doors and hide,” according to CTV News. Residents were also warned to avoid the area and places under lockdown.
Parliament Hill was still operating under a shelter-in-place order, with a heavily armed police presence cordoning the area, as of Saturday evening.