Canadian capital city in red zone against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada's capital city of Ottawa moved to the red zone on Friday as the spread of COVID-19 has been getting out of control.

Red brings with it some of the strictest restrictions detailed on the pandemic scale, second only to grey lockdown.

Going red means avoiding social gatherings, only leaving home for essential reasons, and not having inside visitors, on top of existing health advice including masking, distancing and staying home when being sick.

The decision to go to red was announced as the province of Ontario, where Ottawa is located, reported 1,553 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths on Thursday.

Ottawa has never been red under this version of Ontario's scale: for most of November and December, it was in orange, then it went into the provincial shutdown during the Christmas holidays and emerged back into orange about a month ago.

On Thursday, the Ontario government confirmed in the clearest terms that the province was in fact in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are in the third wave," Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health David Williams said while describing the increase in reported COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The province reported 1,745 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Friday.

(c) Xinhua

News.Az

News.Az