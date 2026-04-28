New Hepatitis B infections drop 32% globally

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The annual number of new hepatitis B infections has fallen 32% globally, while hepatitis C-related deaths have dropped 12%, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, calling the progress significant but insufficient to meet elimination goals.

According to the WHO’s 2026 Global Hepatitis Report, the decline reflects sustained global efforts, though viral hepatitis still caused 1.34 million deaths in 2024 and continues to infect 1.8 million people annually, News.Az reports, citing AA.

“Around the world, countries are showing that eliminating hepatitis is not a pipedream, it's possible with sustained political commitment, backed by reliable domestic financing,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

At the same time, he warned progress remains “too slow and uneven.”

The report also found hepatitis B prevalence among children under five dropped to 0.6%, with 85 countries meeting or surpassing the 2030 target of 0.1%.

The WHO said 287 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B or C infections in 2024, while treatment gaps remain severe, with fewer than 5% of people having chronic hepatitis B receiving treatment.

“The data shows that progress is possible but also reveals where we are falling short,” said Tereza Kasaeva, director of WHO’s department for HIV, TB, hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections.

The UN health agency urged faster expansion of prevention, testing and treatment to reach 2030 targets.

News.Az