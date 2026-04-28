Sri Lanka probes missing $625,000 postal payment to US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sri Lankan authorities have launched an investigation into a foreign currency payment made by the Department of Posts to the United States Postal Service that has reportedly not been received, Cabinet Spokesman Nalinda Jayatissa said on Tuesday.

The payment, totaling 625,000 U.S. dollars, is now under review after confirmation from the United States Postal Service that the funds did not arrive in its account, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In response, the Department of Posts has initiated an internal inquiry, while the Criminal Investigation Department has also begun a parallel investigation.

The incident has attracted additional attention as it resembles an earlier case involving a 2.5 million USD Treasury transfer that likewise failed to reach its intended recipient.

Jayatissa noted that such financial discrepancies are typically subject to institutional-level reviews, with law enforcement becoming involved once formal complaints are filed. He also stated that the recurrence of similar issues has prompted further scrutiny of the payment processes used.

No additional details have been released regarding the transaction methods or the progress of the investigations, as inquiries into both cases remain ongoing.

News.Az