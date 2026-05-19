Central China hit by floods: 4 dead, 1 missing

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Authorities reported on Tuesday that torrential rains caused severe flooding in central China’s Hunan Province, resulting in four deaths and one person missing.

The latest wave of rainfall affected 61,583 residents in Shimen County, while 19,040 people have been evacuated to safer areas, according to the county’s emergency response and work safety committee, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

Heavy rain continued across parts of central China on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding that forced the closure of schools and businesses, and disrupted transportation and electricity services.

Chinese state media outlet Xinhua reported that parts of Hunan faced an elevated risk of rain-related disasters, including landslides, flash floods, urban flooding and waterlogging.

News.Az