UN-Habitat unveils World Cities Report 2026 at WUF13

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On Monday, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) unveiled its “World Cities Report 2026” at the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

The report highlights the growing global housing crisis, driven by poverty, climate change, displacement and rapid urbanization. UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach said millions of people continue to live without access to safe and adequate housing, while 123 million people worldwide are currently displaced, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

UN-Habitat official Benedict Arimah said around 3.4 billion people lack adequate housing globally. The report focuses on five key areas: housing affordability, informal settlements, climate risks and resilience, the impact of climate change, and inclusive urban development.

Speakers from Mexico, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Pakistan and China stressed the need for stronger legal frameworks, climate-resilient housing policies, inclusive urban planning and international cooperation to address the crisis.

The event concluded with a Q&A session.

News.Az