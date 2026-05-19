China, Central Asia strengthen security partnership

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China is prepared to work with Central Asian countries to further expand practical cooperation in areas including counter-terrorism, fighting telecom fraud and other transnational crimes, strengthening high-quality Belt and Road security cooperation, and improving immigration management, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong said on Monday.

Wang made the remarks while speaking at the second China-Central Asia ministerial conference on public security and internal affairs held in Astana, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to Wang, since the first conference was successfully held, participating countries have enhanced strategic dialogue and promoted practical cooperation under the framework of the mechanism, producing significant results and contributing new momentum to regional security and stability.

He said China is willing to cooperate with all parties in actively implementing the Global Security Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative, while also promoting the China-Central Asia Spirit and further improving the China-Central Asia ministerial conference mechanism on public security and internal affairs.

Wang also called for advancing high-quality development in regional law enforcement and security cooperation in order to better support the construction of a China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the participating sides signed the meeting minutes and held a joint ministerial press conference outlining the outcomes of the discussions.

Before the conference, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the heads of the participating delegations.

During his visit to Kazakhstan, Wang also separately met with Kazakhstan’s minister of internal affairs and the chairman of the National Security Committee. In addition, he exchanged views with the interior ministers of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

News.Az