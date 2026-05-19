Azerbaijan, World Bank explore ways to expand Middle Corridor

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Azerbaijan and the World Bank held talks on expanding the capacity of the Middle Corridor.

Digital Development and Transport Minister of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said this on X, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The minister said he met with a delegation led by Rolande Pryce, the World Bank's regional director for the South Caucasus.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the light rail transit (LRT) project, increasing the capacity of the Middle Corridor, as well as cooperation opportunities in shipping.

They also agreed to prepare a roadmap covering telecommunications, digitalization, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

News.Az