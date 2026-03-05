ChatGPT maker OpenAI hits $25B revenue run rate

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT, has surpassed $25 billion in annualized revenue, marking another milestone in the rapidly expanding AI industry, according to a report.

The figure represents the company’s estimated revenue run rate as of the end of February, according to The Information, which cited a person familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The reported revenue marks a 17% increase from the $21.4 billion annualized revenue the company generated at the end of 2025.

Since late 2022, OpenAI has grown from virtually no revenue to more than $20 billion annually, reflecting the explosive demand for generative AI tools and enterprise AI solutions.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the figures, and OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

OpenAI is increasingly targeting the corporate market, working with several of the world’s largest consulting firms to help businesses adopt artificial intelligence more widely.

The strategy focuses on helping companies move beyond experimental AI projects toward full-scale deployment of AI systems across operations.

In the race to dominate enterprise AI, OpenAI faces growing competition from other technology players, including Anthropic and Google, which are also offering advanced AI models and services to businesses.

Anthropic has also seen rapid growth, reportedly reaching about $9 billion in annualized revenue.

OpenAI is expected to invest heavily in computing infrastructure as it expands its AI capabilities.

The company is targeting around $600 billion in total compute spending by 2030, a move aimed at supporting increasingly powerful AI models.

Such growth could pave the way for a future initial public offering (IPO) that analysts say might value the company at up to $1 trillion, reflecting the enormous investor interest in artificial intelligence.

