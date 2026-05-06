Trump: U.S. will receive uranium from Iran
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President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that the United States would receive enriched uranium from Iran, as both nations work to negotiate an end to the Gulf conflict.
"We're going to get it," Trump told a reporter as he left a White House event, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
One of Trump's central objectives in launching military strikes against Iran was to ensure Tehran does not develop a nuclear weapon. Iran has yet to hand over more than 900 pounds (408 kg) of highly enriched uranium.
By Ulviyya Salmanli