Trump: U.S. will receive uranium from Iran

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President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that the United States would receive enriched uranium from Iran, as both nations work to negotiate an end to the Gulf conflict.

"We're going to get ​it," Trump told a reporter as he left a White ​House event, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

One of ​ Trump's central objectives in launching ‌military ⁠strikes against Iran was to ensure Tehran does not develop a ​nuclear weapon. ​Iran ⁠has yet to hand over ​more than 900 pounds (408 ​kg) ⁠of highly enriched uranium.

News.Az