OpenAI considering AI deal with NATO

OpenAI is considering a contract to deploy its artificial intelligence technology on NATO’s unclassified networks.

The potential agreement comes just days after the ChatGPT maker struck a deal with the Pentagon to provide AI services within classified U.S. defense systems, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the NATO discussions, noting that CEO Sam Altman initially referenced NATO’s classified networks in an internal meeting before a company spokesperson clarified that the opportunity involves only unclassified systems.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft and Amazon, recently finalized a Pentagon contract after President Donald Trump directed federal agencies to stop working with rival AI firm Anthropic.

Anthropic’s CEO, Dario Amodei, had previously raised concerns about using AI for mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons. The Pentagon has stated it does not intend to use AI for mass surveillance of Americans or weapons systems operating without human oversight.

In an updated statement following the Pentagon deal, OpenAI said its systems would not be used for domestic surveillance of U.S. persons, and that the Defense Department affirmed AI services would not be used by intelligence agencies such as the NSA.

Altman reportedly described the Pentagon agreement as a “complex, but right decision,” acknowledging potential reputational challenges in the short term.

If finalized, a NATO contract would mark another major step in OpenAI’s growing role within Western defense infrastructure.

