Azerbaijan’s ITF presidency praised at 2026 summit

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A plenary session called “The Price of Resilience: Why It Pays, Why It’s Hard” took place during the Annual Summit of the International Transport Forum (ITF) in Leipzig, Germany, held under Azerbaijan’s presidency.

In his opening remarks, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, highlighted the importance of the theme “Funding resilient transport,” noting that traditional approaches are no longer fits aging infrastructure and new mobility needs. He stressed that resilience is not only an engineering question - it is a financing question, adding that building systems that can withstand, adapt, and recover takes long-term planning, smarter spending, and technology that lowers costs over time, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Nabiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has approached its Presidency with one clear goal: to move the conversation closer to implementation, based on five key priorities.

He noted progress in Eurasian multimodal corridors and the digitalization of freight transport, as well as efforts to maintain an inclusive, consensus-based format. He also highlighted more predictable, evidence-based policies for investors and a more transparent accession process, with the Programme of Work and Budget progress strengthening long-term cooperation.

Rashad Nabiyev said that Azerbaijan’s priorities are reflected in key projects along the Middle Corridor, including the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, Baku Port, the Alat Free Economic Zone, the aviation cluster, and a direct connection between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. He also mentioned that urban mobility integrates public transport and micromobility into a single app - multimodal planning and real-time tracking in one place, supported by reforms such as faster border crossings, more efficient ports and logistics hubs, and better coordination between customs and transport authorities.

“Azerbaijan remains committed to constructive dialogue and cooperation among all members. We look forward to working with you to ensure this Summit delivers outcomes that genuinely strengthen the systems our economies depend on,” Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, concluded.

A video showcasing Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage and modern development, as well as its history, multicultural values, urban infrastructure, and transport and logistics potential was screened. It was followed by a musical program featuring national traditions.

The plenary session featured discussions on the importance of resilience in the transport sector and its role in supporting economic stability, strengthening connectivity, and reducing long-term risks.

News.Az