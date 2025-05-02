Chile and Argentina order evacuations due to tsunami threat after earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chilean authorities issued a tsunami warning for the country's southernmost region on Friday morning, while both Chile and Argentina ordered evacuations following a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake off the coast of South America.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake struck in the Drake Passage at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), 219 kilometres from the city of Ushuaia in Argentina and a similar distance from the Chilean town of Puerto Williams, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

It placed the magnitude at 7.4, slightly below the 7.5 reported by Chile's National Seismological Centfd.

It struck at 9.58 am local time (1258 GMT), and several smaller aftershocks were also recorded.

"ATTENTION! #SENAPRED, due to the threat of a tsunami, requests the evacuation of the sector of the coastline of the # Magallanes Region," Chile's emergency agency SENAPRED wrote on its social media account.

President Gabriel Boric echoed the call for the "evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region" on his X account.

Authorities in Argentina's southern Tierra del Fuego Province said the quake was felt mainly in Ushuaia and called for residents to evacuate a nearby village on the Beagle Channel.

"Residents of the Puerto Almanza area, located approximately 75 kilometres from Ushuaia on the eastern coast of the Beagle Channel, are asked to preventively evacuate the area and move to higher, safer ground," theTierra del Fuego Province government wrote on its X account.

Authorities in both Tierra del Fuego and Magallanes in Chile said there had been no reports of damage or injuries so far.

Chile is one of the countries most affected by earthquakes.

Three tectonic plates converge within its territory: the Nazca, the South American, and the Antarctic plates.

The wave train generated by Friday's earthquake is expected to reach the coasts of the Antarctic Peninsula and the southern tip of South America in the coming hours, with estimated heights of between 0.3 metres and 1 metres, according to the Chilean Navy.

The first places these waves could reach are the Chilean military bases Bernardo O'Higgins and Arturo Prat, in Antarctica, it added.

Situated at the southern tip of South America, the Magallanes region is Chile's second largest but is sparsely populated, and lies adjacent to Argentina's Tierra del Fuego Province.

The governor's office of Tierra del Fuego in Argentina said "the earthquake was felt primarily in the city of Ushuaia and, to a lesser extent, in other towns throughout the province."

While urging calm, it called on residents in and around the town of Puerto Almanza, about 75 kilometers east of Ushuaia on the Beagle Channel, "to preventively evacuate the area and move to higher, safer ground."

News.Az