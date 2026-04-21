Chile and the U.S. ink deals on critical minerals and security

Chile and the U.S. ink deals on critical minerals and security

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Chile and the United States have signed two agreements focused on enhancing cooperation and investment in critical minerals, as well as strengthening efforts to combat transnational organized crime.

The countries formalized a memorandum of understanding Monday to expand collaboration across the critical minerals sector, from exploration to processing, Chile's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Chilean Foreign Minister Francisco Pérez Mackenna said the agreement seeks to reinforce secure and resilient supply chains, promote value-added production and create conditions to attract investment.

"This agreement aims to strengthen resilient and secure supply chains, move toward greater value generation and create the right environment to attract and develop investment," he said.

Asked about potential U.S. interest in participating in a rare earth project in Chile, U.S. Ambassador Brandon Judd said Washington is focused on supporting diversification of critical minerals.

"That is going to bring more jobs, it will help everyone," he said during the signing ceremony.

Regarding security, the countries amended an agreement on narcotics control and law enforcement cooperation. Under the updated framework, the United States will support joint efforts between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Chile's Investigations Police.

Washington will provide $1 million in technical assistance, training and technological equipment to strengthen institutional capacity in combating drug trafficking, money laundering and cybercrime.

Pérez Mackenna highlighted the importance of shared intelligence, specialized training and coordinated action to address complex criminal networks.

"Chile will now play a leading role internationally in the fight against organized crime. We will not face drug trafficking, human trafficking, smuggling, money laundering or cross-border criminal groups alone," Public Security Minister Trinidad Steinert said.

News.Az