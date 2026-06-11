Pentagon funds $17.6M in emergency repairs for USS Gerald Ford

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The Pentagon has awarded a $17.5 million contract to General Dynamics to repair significant damage sustained by the USS Gerald R. Ford, the U.S. Navy's most advanced aircraft carrier, following a severe onboard fire during deployment in the Middle East.

The $17,572,357 contract is designated for "emergent maintenance" work in Norfolk, Virginia—home of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard—and is projected to be completed by March 2027, defense officials announced on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The blaze, which originated in the ship's main laundry area in March, was initially downplayed by military officials. At the time, the U.S. Navy reported the fire was quickly "contained," that the carrier remained "fully operational," and that only two sailors suffered non-life-threatening injuries. However, recent media reports and leaked footage indicate the damage was far more severe than first acknowledged, with sources revealing that the ship's automated fire-suppression system failed to activate.

It reportedly took crew members more than 30 hours to extinguish the fire. The resulting destruction displaced over 600 service members from their berthing areas, forcing them to sleep on floors and tables. Dozens of sailors also suffered smoke inhalation. Because the fire destroyed the main laundry facility, the crew was left without a way to wash their clothing for an extended period.

The incident occurred while the USS Gerald R. Ford and its complement of 4,500 sailors and pilots were operating in the Middle East as part of ongoing U.S. military operations. Prior to its deployment to the region, the carrier had been stationed in the Caribbean as part of a U.S. military buildup.

Despite U.S. Central Command’s continued assertions that the ship's core propulsion plant was unharmed and that the vessel remains operational, crew members have pointed to compounding infrastructure issues, including frequent breakdowns across the carrier's complex network of 650 onboard toilets.

News.Az