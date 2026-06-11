Pentagon locked down after hazardous fire

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Emergency responders are investigating a hazardous materials incident at the Pentagon, local fire officials confirmed on Thursday evening.

The Arlington County Fire and Rescue Department announced the active investigation in a social media post on X. Following the discovery, the defense headquarters was placed under lockdown, and personnel were evacuated from multiple floors of the building, according to reports citing internal sources, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

First responders remain on the scene to assess the nature of the material and secure the area.

News.Az