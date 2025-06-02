China accuses US of violating trade truce

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has accused the United States of "severely violating" the recent trade truce between the two nations and warned it will take firm action to safeguard its interests.

China's Ministry of Commerce said Washington has "seriously undermined" the agreement reached during talks in Geneva last month, when both countries lowered tariffs on goods imported from each other, News.Az reports, citing BBC.



The spokesperson added that US actions have also severely violated the consensus reached during a phone call in January between China's leader Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump.



The comments come after Trump on Friday that China had "totally violated its agreement with us".

The US President did not give details but Trade Representative Jamieson Greer later said China had not been removing non-tariff barriers as agreed under the deal.

Under the trade truce struck in May at a meeting in Geneva, the US lowered tariffs imposed on goods from China from 145% to 30%. China's retaliatory tariffs on US goods dropped from 125% to 10%.

On Monday, Beijing said US violations of the agreement included stopping sales of computer chip design software to Chinese companies, warning against using chips made by Chinese tech giant Huawei, and cancelling visas for Chinese students.

News.Az