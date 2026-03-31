Italy out of World Cup after shootout defeat to Bosnia
- 01 Apr 2026 01:41
- 01 Apr 2026 01:46
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Source: Reuters
Italy national football team have failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the third consecutive time after a dramatic defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team.
The four-time world champions were beaten 4-1 on penalties, sealing another disappointing chapter in the country’s recent football history, News.Az reports.
Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, secured qualification for only the second World Cup in their history, marking a significant achievement for the team.
By Nijat Babayev