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Italy out of World Cup after shootout defeat to Bosnia

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Italy out of World Cup after shootout defeat to Bosnia
Source: Reuters

Italy national football team have failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the third consecutive time after a dramatic defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team.

The four-time world champions were beaten 4-1 on penalties, sealing another disappointing chapter in the country’s recent football history, News.Az reports.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, secured qualification for only the second World Cup in their history, marking a significant achievement for the team.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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