Russian An-26 transport aircraft goes off radar over Crimea

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The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday that a Russian An-26 military transport aircraft lost contact during a scheduled flight over Crimea.

"On March 31, at approximately 6:00 PM Moscow time, contact with an An-26 military transport aircraft was lost during a scheduled flight over the Crimean Peninsula. There was no damage to the aircraft," the ministry said, adding that the fate of the crew and passengers remains unknown, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The ministry said that search and rescue teams had been sent to the suspected area of the incident.

News.Az