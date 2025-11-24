China announces cash aid for flood-hit Vietnam

+ ↺ − 16 px

China will provide financial aid to Vietnam following severe typhoon and flood damage, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily news briefing that China has observed recent casualties and property losses in multiple areas of Vietnam due to the disasters, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“Out of humanitarian considerations and in the spirit of friendship toward the Vietnamese people, China will provide cash assistance,” Mao said.

She expressed confidence that, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese government, affected communities will overcome difficulties and rebuild their homes. Mao also noted that, to date, there have been no reports of Chinese nationals being harmed in the floods.

