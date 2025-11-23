Death toll from central Vietnam flooding climbs to 90

The coastal city of Hoi An in central Vietnam was among the worst hit. Image: Magdalena Chodownik/Anadolu/picture alliance

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from flooding and landslides in Vietnam's central region rose to 90 as of Sunday, local daily Thanh Nien reported, citing the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, News.Az informs via Xinhua.

Twelve people remained missing, according to the report.

Torrential rains and flooding have damaged 1,154 houses and more than 80,800 hectares of rice and other crops in the region.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for stepping up response measures to severe flooding and natural disasters in the central provinces.

The Vietnamese government has provided emergency aid worth 700 billion Vietnamese dong (about $26.6 million) to certain hard-hit regions for recovery efforts, Vietnam News Agency reported.

News.Az