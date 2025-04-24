China enhances IP protection for AI technology: official

+ ↺ − 16 px

China will expedite its efforts to strengthen intellectual property (IP) protection in the field of AI to support the rapid development of this technology, the country's top IP official said on Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

More efforts will be devoted to establishing IP protection regulations for AI and other emerging technologies, said Shen Changyu, head of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). This initiative aims to provide guidance and services for AI enterprises while actively engaging in global AI governance to improve international rules and standards.

Noting the recent advancements in AI innovation, Shen said that CNIPA has implemented measures to keep pace with the rapid progress in this field. He cited the issuance of guidelines aimed at addressing AI-related invention patent applications, establishing quick patent review channels, and efforts to combat the malicious squatting of trademarks related to the chatbot DeepSeek.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, China has emerged as the leading country in terms of AI-related patent holdings globally, accounting for 60 percent of the world total.

"The development of AI in China is showing a sound momentum," Shen said during a press conference, emphasizing that AI serves as a key driver of the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation.

In recent years, China has also witnessed a significant rise in IP applications and has become a global leader in international patent applications.

According to the CNIPA, it is exploring the application of large AI models to further enhance the quality and efficiency of the patent examination.

