China expresses readiness to work with the EU for a 'prosperous' world

China is ready to work with the EU for a “prosperous” world, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday, rejecting “double standards” in international law, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Extending a hand of cooperation to Europe to “steer the world to a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress,” Wang said at the Munich Security Conference. “It is important to respect international rule of law.”

“The world today is witnessing incessant chaos and confusion and one important reason is that some countries believe might makes right,” he said, underlying the importance of rule of law.

Wang said major nations should be an example in “honoring their words and upholding rule of law, and must not say one thing and do another.”

“The purposes and principles of the UN charter provide fundamental guidance for handling international relations and are an important cornerstone of a multipolar world,” he said.

He argued that China wants to “cooperate” with EU rather than becoming “rivals,” saying Beijing views Europe as “an important pole in the multipolar world.”

“China is willing to synergize high quality Belt and Road cooperation with European Union’s global gateway strategy. So as to empower each other and empower the world,” he said, pointing out that this year was the 50th anniversary of relations between China and EU.

He also expressed confidence over the US-China relations outlook, but vowed a response if Beijing faced any “unilateral bullying practice” from Washington, according to the South China Morning Post.

Addressing Taiwan, Wang said the international community should support mainland China’s reunification with the self-ruled island.

News.Az