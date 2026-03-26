Person hit by mine in Aghdam

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On March 26, 2026, a mine incident took place in the Yusifjanli village of Aghdam district, an area that had been liberated from occupation.

The press services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) issued a joint statement regarding this, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Jeyhun Firdovsi Abbasov, born in 1985 and a resident of Yusifjanli village of Aghdam district, was injured in his left leg as a result of an anti-personnel mine explosion in an area along the former line of contact that had not been cleared of mines.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Aghdam District Prosecutor’s Office.

“The patient, who was diagnosed with a traumatic amputation of the lower one-third of the left lower limb (shin), is continuing treatment, and his condition is assessed as moderately severe,” the statement said.

News.Az