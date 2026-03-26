Apple pledges $400 million more for U.S. manufacturing expansion by 2030

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Apple has revealed plans to collaborate with four new companies as part of a 14-year, $400 million initiative to increase the production of iPhone and other components and materials in the United States.

Dubbed the American Manufacturing Program (AMP), Apple has already been working to move more manufacturing to the United States in recent years, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Now, Apple is working with Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK, and Qnity Electronics on new programs that will run through 2030.

"At Apple, we believe in the power of American innovation and manufacturing, and we're proud to partner with even more companies to produce critical components and cutting-edge materials for our products right here in the U.S.," Tim Cook, Apple's CEO said via press release.

Apple has already committed to a $600 billion, four-year plan that included some of its most vital manufacturing partners. Amkor, Applied Materials, Broadcom, Coherent, Corning, GlobalFoundries, GlobalWafers America, MP Materials, Samsung, and Texas Instruments were all already on board.

Like the last two announcements, this announcement covers manufacturing partners that Apple has either already supported, or have been Apple partners for some time.

News.Az