COVID Variant 'Cicada' on the rise: Here's what you need to Know

COVID Variant 'Cicada' on the rise: Here's what you need to Know

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Experts are tracking a highly mutated strain of COVID-19 that had previously gone undetected but has now been identified in Michigan.

The new Sars-CoV-2 BA.3.2 variant, known as "Cicada" — referring to its long-undetected stretch like the insects — has now been confirmed in at least 23 countries, and here in the U.S. — in wastewater samples in Michigan and 24 other states as of Feb. 11, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The variant's symptoms are similar to other strains of COVID-19, though health experts are still researching to find out whether current vaccines offer adequate protection against Cicada, a "highly mutated virus," according to the World Health Organization and the CDC.

"Monitoring the spread of BA.3.2 provides valuable information about the potential for this new SARS-CoV-2 lineage to evade immunity from a previous infection or vaccination," the CDC report said.

The CDC recommends isolating at home and getting medical treatment if you become ill with COVID-19.

Here's what to know about the new COVID-19 variant.

Is the 'Cicada' COVID-19 variant in Michigan?

Yes, the SARS-CoV-2 BA.3.2, or "Cicada" variant has been detected in Michigan, as well as wastewater samples from 24 other states, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Feb. 11.

The variant has been reported in at least 23 countries as of Feb. 11, the CDC said.

What is COVID-19?

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus, according to the CDC.

Why is the variant dubbed 'Cicada'?

The new COVID variant was nicknamed "Cicada," after the insects that remain undetected underground for years or decades because it has largely remained undetected or "underground" since discovery, Dr. Robert H. Hopkins Jr., medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, told USA TODAY in an email.

What are COVID variant BA.3.2 symptoms?

The symptoms of Cicada are similar to those of other COVID-19 infections. As a result, the CDC said indicators to look out for remain the same as with existing variants. Some symptoms may include:

Runny or stuffy nose

Headache

Fatigue

Sneezing

Sore throat

Coughing

Changes to the sense of smell or taste

How widespread is COVID-19 in Michigan?

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 247 hospitalizations for COVID-19 the week of March 14. In addition, 0.5% of emergency department visits that week were for COVID. In Michigan, 9.4% of residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine during the 2025-26 respiratory season, MDHHS said.

What to do if you get COVID-19

If you believe you may have COVID or test positive, the CDC suggests several ways to treat the symptoms and stop the spread:

Stay home and separate from others.

Improve ventilation in your home.

Wear an N95 or other high-quality mask when around other people.

Keep up to date on COVID vaccines and boosters.

Monitor symptoms and stay in touch with your healthcare provider.

Take medications and treatments as prescribed.

Rest and use over-the-counter medications to manage symptoms like headaches.

Practice hygiene such as washing hands often and cleaning shared surfaces.

Use their testing and treatment location tool to find resources in your area.

News.Az