Travelers from around the world visit Khojaly Genocide Memorial

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During their visit to Garabagh and East Zangezur, international travelers toured the Khojaly Genocide Memorial.

The travelers received detailed information about the Khojaly tragedy and the Memorial, News.Az reports, citing local media.

They were informed that on the night of February 25–26, 1992, Armenian military units, with the participation of the 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the former Soviet army stationed in Khankendi, committed a horrific genocide in Khojaly. During the tragedy, 613 people were killed, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly individuals. As a result of the military aggression, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, and 132 children lost one parent.

The Khojaly Genocide Memorial was established to immortalize the memory of the victims, convey historical truths to future generations, and preserve the national memory.

Between 2020 and 2025, major international traveler clubs organized 15 visits to Karabakh and East Zangezur; this trip marks the 16th such visit. This visit holds exceptional importance for promoting the liberated territories within the framework of "dark tourism" and showcasing the large-scale construction and restoration efforts currently underway.

News.Az