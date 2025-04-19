China holds world's first humanoid robot half-marathon - VIDEO

Tiangong Ultra, a humanoid robot, runs across the finish line while securing the first position during the E-Town Humanoid Robot Half Marathon, in Beijing, China, on April, 19 2025. Tingshu Wang/Reuters

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world's first humanoid robot half-marathon was organized in Beijing on Saturday.

For the first time ever, robots and humans shared the same route on separate tracks in a marathon event, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

A total of 20 humanoid robots from teams across China took part in the competition.

The 21-km route featured different terrains including ramps instead of consisting of all flat stretches, posing challenge to the humanoids' mobility and flexibility.

To achieve better results, each team made adjustments on their robots for long-distance running. For example, some improved materials of robots' feet to make them more wear-resisting; while others changed the gait and pace of robots via algorithm in order to extend the battery life.

According to the organizer, the event was not only a sports competition, but also a test for humanoid robots' comprehensive abilities, such as reliability, durability and safety.

Eight refreshment stations for humanoid robots were also set up, allowing robots to have their battery changed.

In the end, "Tiangong Ultra" humanoid robot came out as the winner of the half-marathon with a speed of around eight kilometers per hour.

News.Az