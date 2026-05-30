Heavy rain and storms killed 28 in India

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At least 28 people have been killed as a result of heavy rain and storms in various states of India.

The highest number of fatalities was recorded in the state of Uttar Pradesh. There, two people were killed by lightning strikes, three died after a tree fell onto a house, and six were killed when a bridge under construction collapsed, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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A large number of animals perished due to the severe storm, and some buildings were damaged.

In the states of West Bengal and Bihar, a total of 14 people were killed, with seven fatalities reported in each state as a result of strong winds and lightning strikes.

In the state of Madhya Pradesh, three people lost their lives and two others were injured due to heavy rainfall.

Meteorologists have warned that adverse weather conditions may continue in parts of northern India.

News.Az