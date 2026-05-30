Azerbaijan’s win over France secures European Championship group leadership

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Azerbaijan’s national minifootball team ended the European Championship group stage in Slovakia as the leaders of their group.

The team coached by Elshad Guliyev faced France in their third match in Group F, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The match at Tipos Arena ended in a 3-2 victory for Azerbaijan.

In the first half, a France player scored an own goal. Azerbaijan's Elvin Alizada and Ramiz Chovdarov scored in the second half.

In the group's other match, Austria defeated Italy 5-0.

Azerbaijan, who had earlier beaten Austria 1-0 and Italy 3-0, increased their points tally to nine and finished as group leaders. The team had secured qualification for the next round in the previous matchday. France finished second with four points, Austria third with three points, and Italy last with one point.

News.Az