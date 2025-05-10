China hosts 100 African military officers to boost defense ties

This is the fourth time the Chinese defence ministry has organised such an event, with the National University of Defence Technology in Changsha, Hunan province, playing host.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ministry said the visit aimed to “deepen the traditional friendship between the Chinese and African militaries” and “enhance mutual understanding between young and middle-aged Chinese and African officers”.

At last year’s Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit in Beijing, President Xi Jinping pledged to invite 500 young African military officers to China and train 6,000 African military personnel over the three years to 2027.

China will also provide 1 billion yuan (US$138.5 million) in military aid as part of efforts to promote its Global Security Initiative.

According to Ilaria Carrozza, a senior researcher at the Peace Research Institute Oslo, the visit of 100 young African military officers highlights Beijing’s strategic push to deepen defence ties with Africa through military diplomacy.

“By engaging future military leaders early, China aims to cultivate long-term influence, build trust, and promote its military education and technology models,” Carrozza said.