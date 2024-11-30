China, Russia conduct joint air patrol over western Pacific

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Air Force of China’s People’s Liberation Army have completed a joint air patrol over the western Pacific Ocean, according to the Chinese Defense Ministry.

The two countries’ aircraft "completed the second phase of the ninth joint air patrol in the airspace of the western Pacific Ocean," News.Az reports, citing Russian media. Earlier, the defense ministry said that the two countries had conducted the ninth joint air patrol in the Sea of Japan area.The Russian and Chinese militaries have steadily been boosting cooperation, conducting joint drills and patrols. Moscow and Beijing have repeatedly stated that their defense cooperation is in line with international law and is not directed against third countries.

News.Az