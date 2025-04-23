China targets EV dominance, green transport by 2035

+ ↺ − 16 px

China will step up efforts to align the development of transport infrastructure with renewable energy systems, aiming to make pure electric vehicles (EVs) the "mainstream of new car sales" by 2035, according to a circular released on Friday.

The country also plans to realize large-scale application of new energy heavy-duty trucks and establish a green fuel supply system for the transport sector by 2035, according to the circular jointly issued by the Ministry of Transport and nine other departments, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The circular underscored efforts to advance the development and utilization of clean energy along and around transport infrastructure, including railways, roads and ports.

To advance the green transition of the transport sector, the country will further promote the use of new energy vehicles, green and low-carbon vessels, new energy aircraft, as well as the green and low-carbon development of postal and express delivery services.

The circular pledged to beef up financial support by leveraging funds including special local government bonds, green loans, green bonds, and re-lending funds for technology innovation and upgrading.

