China - the greatest challenge in US history, says top diplomat

A senior U.S. official stated on Wednesday that China represents the biggest challenge in U.S. history, even greater than during the Cold War, and called on Europe to adopt a tougher stance on Beijing, News.Az reports citing Digital Journal.

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, a key architect of a 15-year push for the United States to reorient its foreign policy toward Asia, also urged greater US investment in advanced technology to compete better with China.“There is a recognition that this is the most significant challenge in our history,” Campbell told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.“Frankly, the Cold War pales in comparison to the multifaceted challenges that China presents,” he said.“It’s not just a military challenge; it’s across the board. It is in the Global South. It is in technology. We need to step up our game across the board.”Campbell’s warning comes despite easing tensions between the United States and China under President Joe Biden, with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump more frequently speaking in Cold War terms about confronting Beijing.Biden and his political heir Kamala Harris have supported dialogue with China even as their administration presses ahead with tough measures including a sweeping ban on exports of advanced chips.Since a summit last year between Biden and President Xi Jinping in California, China has agreed to key US requests of restoring military communications and cracking down on ingredients in fentanyl, the drug behind an overdose epidemic in the United States.But the United States has also warned China about support for Russia in its war on Ukraine, saying that its technology exports have allowed Moscow to ramp up military production.“The challenge is, we’ve got to get more support here on this,” Campbell said of US sanctions on Chinese firms, an issue he said he has been raising on visits to Europe.Campbell said that most European allies shared concerns on China’s ties with Moscow but were still reeling from the “huge shock” of slashing energy imports from Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.“For many of these countries, doing business with China has been a big deal for 15 or 20 years,” he said.Acting on China, after Russia, could feel like “kind of a one-two punch. You can understand leaders in Europe have some anxieties.”China argues that, unlike the United States, it is not providing weapons to either Russia or Ukraine, but the United States says it is providing support that has military uses.

