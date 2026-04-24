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Iran rules out meeting with the US in Islamabad

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Iran rules out meeting with the US in Islamabad
Credit: X/ @DmodosCutter

Esmail Baghaei, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, stated that no meeting is scheduled to occur between Iran and the United States.

He said in a post on X that “Iran’s observations would be conveyed to Pakistan”, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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Baghaei confirmed Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Islamabad and “will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region”.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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