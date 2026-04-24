Iran's chief negotiator, Ghalibaf, resigns

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Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the leader of Iran’s negotiation team with the United States, resigned due to internal disagreements, according to sources familiar with the situation, as reported by Iran International.

Ghalibaf was reprimanded for attempting to include the nuclear issue in talks with Washington and was forced to resign, according to the sources, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A possible shake-up has been floated, with hardline politician Saeed Jalili potentially replacing Ghalibaf as head of the negotiating team.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also seeking to take over the negotiations, sources said.

News.Az