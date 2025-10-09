China tightens rare earth restrictions to strengthen its position in US trade talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has strengthened its control over rare earths by extending export restrictions beyond its borders, now covering foreign transfers of products that use Chinese rare-earth materials or technology.

Observers say the move appears to be a gambit in China’s trade talks with the United States, as Beijing uses its leverage ahead of a possible summit between the two leaders in South Korea later in October, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

On Oct 9, China’s Ministry of Commerce said that from Dec 1, overseas entities will need Beijing’s approval to export products made abroad that contain Chinese-origin controlled materials of at least 0.1 per cent in value.

It also announced later four other sets of export restrictions related to super-hard materials, rare-earth equipment and raw materials, five types of medium and heavy rare earth elements, and lithium battery and graphite-anode materials, to take effect on Nov 8. A commerce ministry spokesman said all the listed items had “obvious dual-use properties”.

The step plugs the gaps in rare-earth export curbs introduced in April 2025 following US President Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs, on materials Beijing says could be used for military purposes.

“For some time, certain foreign organisations and individuals have transferred Chinese-origin rare-earth materials, directly or after processing, to military and other sensitive users, threatening China’s security, undermining global peace and stability, and harming non-proliferation,” a Commerce Ministry spokesperson said on Oct 9.

