Iran could lay mines in Strait of Hormuz, US intel warns

U.S. intelligence has observed early signs that Iran could deploy mines in the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

Iran’s naval mine stock isn’t known, though according to CBS, estimates have ranged from 2,000 to 6,000 units, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A supertanker with two million barrels of Iranian oil onboard sailed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past day, adding to at least five other vessels shipping oil to Asia since February 28, data from ship trackers showed on Tuesday.

Analysis from Lloyd’s List Intelligence and Kpler showed the Guyana-flagged Cuma, which is on a US sanctions list, sailed through the strait on March 9 with a destination listed as China.

Iran has also sent gas and oil product cargoes through the critical waterway in recent days since the US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28. At least 11 million barrels of crude, apart from the latest shipment, have left Iran since then, according to estimates.

Additionally, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said on Tuesday the US Navy had successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz "to ensure oil remains flowing to global markets."

