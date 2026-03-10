Bahrain’s Gulf Air expands Dammam flights despite air closure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gulf Air, Bahrain’s flagship carrier, has announced an expansion of flights between Dammam in Saudi Arabia and major cities around the world.

Bahrain’s own airspace remains closed, but Gulf Air is using the nearby Saudi airport for emergency-operations flights, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

The first one, to Karachi, Pakistan, took off on Monday.

On Tuesday, Gulf Air announced three other round-trip routes:

Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to London Heathrow, UK; and London Heathrow, UK, to Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to Mumbai, India; and Mumbai, India to Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to Bangkok, Thailand; and Bangkok, Thailand, to Dammam, Saudi Arabia

News.Az