China to disregard U.S. tariff moves, says commerce ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is engaging in a meaningless tariff game, which China will disregard, a spokesperson for the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

When replying to a question about the United States' 245 percent tariff on certain products from China, the spokesperson said the United States has instrumentalized and weaponized tariffs to an irrational level, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

China has repeatedly clarified its stance on U.S. "reciprocal tariffs," and will ignore this meaningless game of tariffs, the spokesperson noted. However, should the United States persist in substantially undermining China's interests, China will take firm countermeasures and fight to the end.

News.Az